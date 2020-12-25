Stores busy Christmas Eve; few travelers at Sunport

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) - This Christmas Eve, it's a silent night in Madrid. But, not the kind business owners in the small New Mexico town want.

"It's sad. It's sad you know, to not be able to feel that Christmas," Harvey Shugarman, owner of Shugarman's Little Chocolate Shop, said. The small town is the self-proclaimed 'Christmas town' of New Mexico, relying heavily on holiday shoppers, lighting up the town every year, and even holding a Christmas parade that receives national attention.