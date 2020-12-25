Stores busy Christmas Eve; few travelers at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a quiet Christmas Eve at the Sunport with just a handful of travelers passing through when KRQE News 13 stopped by earlier Thursday evening. Meanwhile, there were plenty of full parking lots around town, as people crammed in their last-minute shopping. News 13 found busy scenes at Target and Walmart.

