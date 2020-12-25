ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a quiet Christmas Eve at the Sunport with just a handful of travelers passing through when KRQE News 13 stopped by earlier Thursday evening. Meanwhile, there were plenty of full parking lots around town, as people crammed in their last-minute shopping. News 13 found busy scenes at Target and Walmart.
Latest Local News
- Stores busy Christmas Eve; few travelers at Sunport
- New Mexico AG offers to help put murder suspect back behind bars
- Small New Mexico ‘Christmas’ town feels impact of pandemic
- Yard decoration delivers Christmas magic to home owners
- US to require all travelers from UK to receive negative coronavirus test