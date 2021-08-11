State’s Environment Dept. seeing increase in COVID-19 rapid responses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s been an uptick in the number of COVID-19 rapid responses in the state. The New Mexico Environment Department reported 60 rapid responses the first week of July but last week, that number shot up to more than 700.

A majority are in the healthcare industry and also clothing stores and other non-food retail establishments. Restaurants have made up just a small portion of responses. The state says that’s likely because restaurants have strong COVID-safe practices in place.

“Rapid responses are tracking right along with increasing case numbers. We’re really seeing it track where you’d expect, high population areas and low vaccination rate areas,” said Maddy Hayden, director of communications at NMED.

The department has also seen more rapid responses at school but the New Mexico Public Education Department takes the lead on those.

