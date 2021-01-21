State’s Aging & Long-term Services Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Aging and Long-term Services Department is warning older populations that they may be targets for COVID-19-related scams. According to a news release, scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target them.

According to a news release, public health officials including state contact tracers may contact you if they believe you may have been exposed to the virus but they will not need to ask for insurance or other financial information.

“Scammers rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, and we anticipate that they will leverage the COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting beneficiaries. Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines and treatments,” said Samantha Morales in the same news release, Senior Medicare Patrol Director for New Mexico.

The department says to look for updates from state leaders as more doses of the vaccine become available. The department also says, if you need assistance with COVID-19 vaccine registration, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 1-800-432-2080. If you are contacted by the ADRC or your Senior Center to register for the COVID vaccine, staff will ask you questions about your health insurance information.

The department released the following information about Medicare and what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine:

You likely will not need to pay anything out-of-pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine.

You will not be solicited door to door to receive the vaccine.

No one from Medicare or the Health Department with contact you.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Medicare number, Social Security number, or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

According to the same news release, the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) recommends the following for Medicare beneficiaries: