State works to support businesses during tourism season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourism businesses, like all other businesses in New Mexico, have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday the state’s tourism department announced a new partnership that will hopefully get the businesses the support they need. The tourism department is teaming up with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to provide a free program that will offer business coaching and mentorship.

Cody Johnson, a spokesperson with the state’s tourism department said the state relies heavily on the tourism industry but said with the pandemic, businesses are not getting the profits they normally would. Johnson said the department hasn’t asked for state or federal financial aid yet but said they’re currently evaluating their options.

However, they believe the new partnership with SBDC will make a positive impact now and will be a program that offers business advisors that can help them succeed during the pandemic.

“Find some business coaches that can provide direct and personal support to tourism businesses that are seeking assistance so they can learn a little bit more about financial aid options how to navigate that process because it can be very kind of overwhelming,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it’s too early to tell how the tourism industry will be in the summer and they’re still waiting on more input from tourism businesses throughout the state to find out how significant the impact has been so far.

Johnson says as far as advertising goes, they are evaluating the best options once the state re-opens for business. For more information and how to get involved with the new program, click here.

