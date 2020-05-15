State working to update system to report COVID-19 recoveries

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have a lot of information tracking positive COVID cases in the state but we don’t hear many details about the people who have recovered. So we asked the state, how long that recovery typically takes?

“We’re trying to work on our website to better report those recoveries, but typically it’s a 14-day period,” said Dr. David Scrase, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.

Dr. Scrase says if people go seven days without symptoms and they feel fine, epidemiologists can record them as recovered. He also says the state is working to update its system of contact tracing to create a digital database with automated check-in reminders instead of health officials having to individually transcribe information for each patient, then type it up into a computer.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources