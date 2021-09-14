Governor’s office: State will extend mask mandate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The current public health order is set to expire on Wednesday but the governor’s office has confirmed the mask mandate will be extended for at least another month. Masks will be required in all indoor settings for all New Mexicans over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. The exception is when eating or drinking.

On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 749 new COVID-related cases and 12 new deaths in the state. That brings the statewide totals to 242,399 total cases and 4,631 total deaths.