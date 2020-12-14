State universities report low COVID-19 infections

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s two biggest universities continue to report low COVID-19 numbers as classes moved online after Thanksgiving. The University of New Mexico says it has had 368 positive cases out of more than 23,000 tests since August with five of those cases being reported on Saturday.

New Mexico State University says since March, it has seen 386 positive cases with 22 of them currently active. Both of those numbers include staff, faculty, and students.

