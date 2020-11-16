State universities brace for lockdown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s universities are switching course ahead of Monday’s lockdown.

UNM says they will use this next week as a transition week, wrapping up all face0to-face classes by the 21 and will conduct all classes afterward remotely. the university is also looking for ways to have all on-campus employees, transition to working from home. Campus officials have posted plans for the end of the fall and the beginning of the spring semesters on their website.

Meanwhile, NMSU says it’s also working on a similar transition. NMSU says it was already offering most courses online, but will host 100% of courses online following Thanksgiving break. Campus housing and dining facilities will remain open for students and a small number of hands-on classes will meet in person from tomorrow until Friday.