State to begin giving Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is working to distribute Pfizer boosters to some residents and staff at long-term care facilities. This comes after the state’s medical advisory team endorsed the CDC’s recommendations. The CDC and FDA say anyone 65 and older should get a booster after at least six months.

Along with those who work in health care or other jobs with an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 like schools and nursing homes.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine:

People aged 65 years and older

Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

NMDOH says occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers as previously detailed by the CDC:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

The state says they will follow the eligibility criteria set forth by the CDC and prioritize the people at highest risk. NMDOH says that those eligible are encouraged to schedule their booster dose with their medical team – their primary care provider, specialist, or pharmacy provider.

NMDOH says appointments for the first two weeks will be reserved for those in the highest risk categories: age 65+ and 50 – 64 years with underlying medical conditions. To get help with scheduling call the DOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453; option 0 (hotline is primarily intended for seniors and those without internet).

NMDOH says proof of qualifying condition is not required but should be able to provide verbal information about their medical condition.