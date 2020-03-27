State to announce school closure extension Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico kids will not be going back to school on April 6 as originally planned. The Public Education Department said in a tweet. They will announce an extension Friday morning but they did not specify how long that will be yet.
State officials expect to reach a final decision on that this evening.
Tomorrow morning, @GovMLG, Secretary Stewart and the @NMDOH will announce an extension to the school closure period. The final determination of the extent of the closure period will be made this evening after reviewing extensive cross-Agency plans. pic.twitter.com/vSD0d220dh— New Mexico PED (@NMPED) March 26, 2020