State temporarily shuts down 11 more businesses for 4 or more rapid responses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has temporarily shut down 11 more businesses after workers tested positive for coronavirus. Businesses are subject to a possible two-week shut down if they have four or more rapid responses. All of the businesses started the two-weeks Wednesday. A dozen other businesses were already shut down.

The closures (effective Wednesday) are:

NAMEADDRESSCITYCOUNTY
Albertsons2551 E Lohman Ave.Las CrucesDona Ana
Albertsons Market2402 N Grimes St.HobbsLea
Albertsons Market202 W Church St.CarlsbadEddy
Albertsons Market 700 N Main St.RoswellChaves
Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort 242 Los Pinos Rd.Santa FeSanta Fe
Sam’s Club400 N Main St. #ARoswellChaves
Smith’s Food and Drug Center 2308 Cerrillos Rd.Santa FeSanta Fe
Texas Roadhouse2200 E Lohman Ave. #400Las CrucesDona Ana
Walmart Supercenter3331 Rinconada Blvd.Las CrucesDona Ana
Walmart Supercenter5701 Herrera Dr.Santa FeSanta Fe
Walmart Supercenter 2550 Coors Blvd. NWAlbuquerqueBernalillo

