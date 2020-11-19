State temporarily shuts down 11 more businesses for 4 or more rapid responses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has temporarily shut down 11 more businesses after workers tested positive for coronavirus. Businesses are subject to a possible two-week shut down if they have four or more rapid responses. All of the businesses started the two-weeks Wednesday. A dozen other businesses were already shut down.
The closures (effective Wednesday) are:
|NAME
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|COUNTY
|Albertsons
|2551 E Lohman Ave.
|Las Cruces
|Dona Ana
|Albertsons Market
|2402 N Grimes St.
|Hobbs
|Lea
|Albertsons Market
|202 W Church St.
|Carlsbad
|Eddy
|Albertsons Market
|700 N Main St.
|Roswell
|Chaves
|Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort
|242 Los Pinos Rd.
|Santa Fe
|Santa Fe
|Sam’s Club
|400 N Main St. #A
|Roswell
|Chaves
|Smith’s Food and Drug Center
|2308 Cerrillos Rd.
|Santa Fe
|Santa Fe
|Texas Roadhouse
|2200 E Lohman Ave. #400
|Las Cruces
|Dona Ana
|Walmart Supercenter
|3331 Rinconada Blvd.
|Las Cruces
|Dona Ana
|Walmart Supercenter
|5701 Herrera Dr.
|Santa Fe
|Santa Fe
|Walmart Supercenter
|2550 Coors Blvd. NW
|Albuquerque
|Bernalillo
