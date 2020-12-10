State temporarily limits non-essential surgeries in new public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health issued two new health orders Thursday; (1) temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries and (2) recognizing the activation of “crisis care” standards in response to coronavirus in New Mexico. The new health order limiting non-essential surgeries is effective from Dec. 11 through Jan. 4, 2021.

According to Acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez and under the new health order limiting non-essential surgeries, all hospital acute care facilities may not provide non-essential surgical procedures. Non-essential surgeries are defined in the order to include procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health. The new health order does not apply to emergency medical care.

The second new health order, which relates to crisis care standards outlines the steps necessary for the credentialing and approval of health care providers responding to the COVID-19 health care crisis.