State Supreme Court temporarily pause evictions for mobile home lot rent

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court Thursday paused evictions for New Mexicans who prove they are unable to pay rent on the land where they park a mobile home that they own.

The Court’s latest order temporarily postpones the carrying out of eviction orders against New Mexicans who provide a judge with evidence that they are unable to pay their rent on a mobile home lot. This action offers the same protections against the loss of housing during the COVID-19 public health emergency that the Court provided Tuesday to tenants of apartments and other places of residence.

If a landlord begins an eviction proceeding, the renter will receive a summons that notifies them of the lawsuit and explains that they can participate in a hearing before a judge. All court hearings will be conducted by video or telephone.