1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

State Supreme Court temporarily pause evictions for mobile home lot rent

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court Thursday paused evictions for New Mexicans who prove they are unable to pay rent on the land where they park a mobile home that they own.

The Court’s latest order temporarily postpones the carrying out of eviction orders against New Mexicans who provide a judge with evidence that they are unable to pay their rent on a mobile home lot. This action offers the same protections against the loss of housing during the COVID-19 public health emergency that the Court provided Tuesday to tenants of apartments and other places of residence.

If a landlord begins an eviction proceeding, the renter will receive a summons that notifies them of the lawsuit and explains that they can participate in a hearing before a judge. All court hearings will be conducted by video or telephone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞