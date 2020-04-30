Live Now
State Sen. George Munoz asking to restrict travel in and out of Mckinley County

Coronavirus New Mexico

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s population is more than nine times that of McKinley County’s population, yet McKinley County has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state. That has State Senator George Munoz asking the governor to bring in the National Guard and state police to restrict travel in and out of the county.

He says the health emergency order would have to come from the Department of Health. Calls were made to the governor’s office Wednesday night but did not hear back.

