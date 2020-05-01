State says reported disinfectant poisonings in children increased during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While many continue to keep clean, state officials are remining people to keep those cleaning products away from kids.

“If you’re cleaning surfaces, make sure that cleaning products are out of reach of small kits,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. “There was an uptick in cleansing product poisoning in kids in March.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 300 children are treated for poisoning each day with calls to Poison Control centers going up 24% from January to March.

