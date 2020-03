State rep requests clearer instructions on CYFD

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is asking the governor for clarification on how CYFD should maintain visits.

State Representative Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences says the governor has directed CYFD to work from home. Meanwhile, foster families have been told to initiate supervised visitations between foster children and their biological parents without CYFD on hand.

She says the visitation requirements put foster families at risk. Dow says while she appreciates the governor’s response, her concern is for the burden put on foster families.

