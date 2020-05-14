State renting vacant Gibson Medical Center for $8.64M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s there in case hospitals become overrun by COVID-19 patients. But so far, the Lovelace hospital site on Gibson hasn’t been needed, and the state is paying hefty rent for the vacant building.

“We had a very aggressive 14-day construction timeline for this project,” said LTC Robin Scott, Deputy Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, on April 16. It was a month ago when the Army Corps of Engineers worked around-the-clock to transform the Lovelace hospital on Gibson into an alternative care facility for COVID-19 patients, in case local hospitals needed overflow space.

To this day, it sat empty. “We didn’t need as many of those resources, but I’ll tell you, I would rather have it, ask for it, make it available, and be prepared,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during her May 13 press conference.

In April, the state locked into a one-year lease with the local investors who bought the complex from Lovelace in 2007, and renamed it the Gibson Medical Center. According to the lease agreement, the state is paying $720,000 a month and $8.64 million for the year to rent the facility. “We continue to monitor, we continue to look for other uses, and I think better safe than sorry,” said Dr. David Scrase, of the Human Services Department.

Earlier this year, the mostly vacant Gibson Medical Center was atop the City of Albuquerque’s list for its Gateway Center 300 bed homeless shelter, a project Mayor Tim Keller was hoping to fast-track. And in a February analysis report, the city said it would cost $7.4 million to buy the old hospital outright.

When asked if the state is overpaying and if the lease agreement can be renegotiated. Gov. Lujan Grisham’s Press Secretary said via email, “Any number of things could be on the table and we see this asset as a resource in the state’s health care needs – whether it’s COVID or something else down the line.”

Dr. Scrase indicated the site can possibly be used for behavioral health needs, and Gov. Lujan Grisham said if neighboring states find themselves in trouble, New Mexico will have the hospital available. “It’s hard to say what will happen over the summer or what will happen in the winter when they’re projecting that the virus comes back, quite frankly, with a vengeance,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “And we have to wait and see. But I still feel really good about having access to those efforts and making those decisions.”

The Gibson Medical Center is owned by a pair of well-known Albuquerque restaurateurs and developers, Jimmy Daskalos and Nick Kapnison.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources