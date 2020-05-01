State relaxes restrictions on health care services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday new guidelines for healthcare practitioners regarding non-essential surgeries. The abridged health care order is in compliance with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement she would be relaxing business restrictions throughout the state.

Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel stated doctors may gradually resume operations in compliance with NMDOH guidelines made available on their website. A facility must have proven past compliance with all current public health emergency orders as well as continue to comply with them. They will also have to report daily to the NMDOH regarding their PPE supply, hospital bed availability, ventilator availability, and hospital capacity of behavioral health beds.

Facilities will also have to properly report airway medication pharmaceutical supplies, demonstrate full implementation of PPE conservation and decontamination procedures, and report daily COVID testing activity where applicable. The full modified order can be read below:

DOH PHO 4_29 (non-essential med procedures) (fv)Download

