State ramps up supplemental shipments of PPE

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is continuing to send a high volume of supplemental personal protective equipment to cities, counties, tribes, pueblos, state agencies, elder care facilities, health care clinics and more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s office says in recent weeks, the state is aggressively ordering PPE from the national stockpile and that the equipment is not only needed for hospitals and healthcare settings but it is needed for first responders and others on the front lines. The governor’s office says as of Sunday, the state had shipped 618 orders of PPE to counties, emergency responders, shelters, medical centers, pueblos and more.

They also say the state has distributed 460,915 pairs of exam gloves, 38,160 face shields, 55,686 gowns, 98,880 N95 masks and 281,080 surgical masks. Shipments have been already made to Albuquerque’s operations center, Santa Fe, Los Alamos County, Dona Ana County, McKinley County fire and emergency services, Rio Rancho fire services Pojoaque Pueblo, Zuni Pueblo, Santa Clara Pueblo and residential care facilities, nursing and senior living facilities in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Socorro counties.

The governor’s office says they work with the Department of Health to contact hospitals to get assessments of their PPE levels and then the state distributes them to those entities based on needs.

“The state of New Mexico has been and will continue to be a proactive partner with entities all across the state as we battle this pandemic,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “We are leaning in unequivocally. It goes beyond the work we’ve done with our partners at hospitals and health care facilities all across the state; we’ve provided and will continue to provide PPE to cities and counties and pueblos and all manner of entities who request and need it. Because we are immensely grateful to our first responders and the helpers every single day. If they’re not protected, we’re not protected. And we will do everything in our power to keep it that way.”

The governor’s office says the state, through its Aging and Long-Term Services Department, works with the New Mexico Health Care and New Mexico Home Health and Hospital Association to provide PPE to all nursing homes, home health agencies, hospice and assisted living facilities. As of Sunday, 100 providers have received state-supplemented PPE.

