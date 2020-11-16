State prepares for tomorrow’s lockdown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The entire state will re-enter a shut down for the next two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 16. On Friday, Governor Lujan Grisham announced renewed lockdowns for New Mexico, the toughest restrictions since the pandemic hit the state in March.

New Mexicans have been told to stay at home, except for essential travel. Indoor and patio dining will no longer be allowed, which are now limited to take out and delivery only.

Non-essential businesses like salons, gyms, and non-tribal casinos must stop in-person activities. Outdoor recreation facilities, including state parks and golf courses, must also shut down. Capacity will also be reduced at grocery and big box stores.

The governor said these are necessary steps to prevent the recent spike in cases. “We are in a life or death situation and if we don’t act now, we cannot preserve lives, we can’t keep saving lives and we will absolutely crush our current healthcare system and infrastructure,” the governor said during last week’s press conference. State health officials also advise to limit family gatherings, especially ahead of Thanksgiving, saying that the vast majority of spread comes from family gatherings.