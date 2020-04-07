State Police to enforce penalties on businesses not following public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police will enforce penalties statewide on businesses and the public who refuse to comply with the Emergency Public Health Order.

On April 7, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the public health order to April 30. This means all non-businesses and non-profit entities cannot conduct in-person operations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

NMSP and local law enforcement will continue to make sure businesses are following the order. According to NMSP, in the event that businesses are not compliant officers will first issue a written warning along with a cease and desist order. Then, on a second violation, the business will receive a citation. A third violation will be sent to the Department of Health where businesses will face a civil penalty of up to $5,000.

NMSP also is reminding the public that a mass gathering of more than five people is prohibited.

To report a business that is not following the order, a violation of the mass gatherings ban, or other violations of the public order, people can report them to NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us or contact NMSP non-emergency COVID-19 hotline at (833) 551-0518, Option 9 or contact your police or sheriff’s department on their non-emergency phone lines. When submitting a non-compliance complaint via email, please provide the following: date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.