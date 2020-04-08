State Police: Those violating public health order will be penalized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new warning from State Police to the owners of non-essential businesses, obey the governor’s order to shut down or pay the price.

State Police say they have been educating owners of non-essential businesses about the emergency public health order but they are still getting complaints about businesses that are open. State Police say they will issue a written warning, then a citation and finally a fine of up to $5,000.

They will also enforce the ban on groups of more than five people.

