State police sing in lieu of patrolling state fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the State Fair going virtual this year, they don’t need New Mexico State Police doing their usual patrols. So, the officers found another way to contribute.

The department launched an online series called Singing Staters. Each night, through the rest of the fair, they will drop another video on the fair’s Facebook page, showcasing the vocal talents of a different state police officer.

