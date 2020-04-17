State Police issue citation for Hobbs business, owner believes she was in compliance

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police shut down a Southeast business considered non-essential but the owner says she believes the shop was following the rules.

“I feel like my store has been yanked out from under me, and I have no control,” said Terry McCool. She owns Somthin’ or Nothin’ CBD and Smoke Shop in Hobbs. She said she is devastated after the New Mexico State Police received complaints about the store not following the public health order and forced her to close the shop Monday. She says that they did nothing wrong and were only doing deliveries, which McCool believes is allowed in the order.

“We are in compliance, I got a lawyer. The lawyer said we were in compliance but they still gave us that citation and told us we couldn’t return to our store” said Terry.

Terry said businesses across Southeast New Mexico are all struggling and forcing shops to close their doors is only making it worse.

“We are hurting bad, all of the small businesses down in this area. For only having two cases here, we are hurting very bad for you to shut our doors” said Terry.

The New Mexico State Police said they are doing their best to work with the store owners, but when a business refuses, they will shut them down. “We do understand that businesses are struggling in these tough times, you know but, however, should a business repeatedly ignore our attempts to gain voluntary compliance you know, we will be forced to take the formal action we did on this,” said New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Dusty Francisco.

The store will stay closed until the owners go to court in late May

