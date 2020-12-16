State partnership aims to help families in need find employment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department is partnering with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to provide services to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) participants who qualify for the New Mexico Works employment programs, Career Link and Wage Subsidy according to a news release. The two programs provide employment opportunities to TANF participants and it will give them the work experience needed to obtain full-time unsubsidized employment.

“This collaboration is designed to combine the expertise of each agency to strengthen and improve the workforce by matching unemployed New Mexicans with employers who need to hire and retain skilled workers,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase in the same news release.

According to an NMDWS news release, the Career Link and Wage Subsidy programs provide eligible TANF families with paid work experience, and participants will be compensated by NMDWS but assigned to work in state agencies or private-sector employers who provide mentorship support; The goal of the program is to have long-term employment.

“New Mexico is shifting toward developing improved ways in which New Mexicans can receive streamlined services across all state agencies. Our overall goal is to eliminate silos, streamline application submissions for program eligibility, eliminate duplication of effort, and build an overall successful outcome for New Mexicans,” said Bill McCamley in the same news release NMDWS Secretary.

HSD and NMDWS have been working together to make sure there was a smooth transition of services for participants, current employer partners, and community stakeholders. The transition will allow NMDWS to assist TANF participants by working with the existing Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act partners to expand access to training and educational opportunities and NMDWS is also working with new employer partners to increase work experiences according to the same news release.

