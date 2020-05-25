State parks remind public of health rules during Memorial Day Weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans are taking advantage of the holiday weekend, making trips to state parks. Of course, the parks are operating a little differently to comply with the public health order.

“The parks are going to have a cap on capacity to limit mass gatherings, so we want to make sure that we’re keeping the crowds under control,” says Susan Torres of New Mexico State Parks. Only 17 of the 35 New Mexico state parks are open right now for day use only, and no overnight camping is allowed.

There is also a campfire ban because of the hot and dry conditions. “It’s dry, a lot of the state is still in drought conditions whether it’s severe or extreme, and it’s only going to get dryer,” Wendy Mason of New Mexico State Parks said.

Elephant Butte, one of New Mexico’s most popular state parks, is still closed. If you do go to any of the parks, don’t forget to wear a facemask.

