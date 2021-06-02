State officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

Some New Mexicans who received their COVID-19 vaccine were concerned that they were not showing up on the state’s vaccine immunization website, Vax View New Mexico. While some were able to find their immunization history, others were unable to find a record.

The state says that Vax View is a separate system from the overall vaccine count and that COVID-19 vaccine providers may not be inputting the correct information into Vax View which might be way COVID vaccines aren’t showing up on that website. The issue had some doubting whether the state has an accurate count of vaccine numbers however, the state insists that even if it’s not showing up in Vax View, they are counting every single COVID shot.

This comes as New Mexico continues to strive to achieve its goal of reaching 60% of residents being fully vaccinated by the end of June. If the state meets that mark, New Mexico will graduate from the color-coded county risk system and the state will reopen.

New Mexico announced an incentive program that is offering $10 million in total prize money as well as additional prizes and awards to residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents can opt in to the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes that will hold weekly drawings awarding one winner $250,000 for a total of $1 million each week.

A grand prize of $5 million will be awarded to one winner at the end of the sweepstakes in early August. In addition to the cash drawings, New Mexicans who receive their vaccinations through providers in the state’s registration system are eligible to win various prizes like “staycation” travel packages, fishing and hunting licenses, and annual day-use passes for state parks.

During the last update to the statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 19, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that 32 of the state’s 33 counties were in the Turquoise Level with only Chaves County having to operate at the Green Level.