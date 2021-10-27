Health officials to provide update on New Mexico COVID-19 trends Wednesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State health officials are slated to discuss New Mexico’s latest COVID-19 trends after the state reached a grim milestone on Monday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 5,000 people on Monday, as the New Mexico Department of Health reported 15 additional deaths related to the virus over the week. As of Wednesday morning, the state’s COVID-19 death toll was at 5,012.

According to a report published Monday, October 25, the state saw 5,598 new COVID-19 cases in the prior 7-days. That number represents an increase compared to the week prior. A report published on Monday, October 18 indicates New Mexico saw 4,795 new COVID-19 cases over the period between October 12 and 18.

A continued high-number of COVID-19 cases has been the subject of concern for state health leaders since September. During the last news conference from state health officials on October 18, Dr. David Scrase said, “We’re now in week six of a plateau or a gradual rise in case. We’ve been through a big wave (November/December 2020,) now we’re in another wave that unfortunately is just as crushing to hospitals as that big wave was.”

226 people were admitted to New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19 over the last seven days, according to an NMDOH report published this week. That’s only slightly less than the 240 people reported hospitalized in the week prior.

Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase, Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón, and NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross will participate in a remote news conference.