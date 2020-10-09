State officials sound alarm about uptick in COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is at risk of having an uncontrollable coronavirus spread. That’s the latest from the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Thursday at a news conference she delivered from home, while in isolation. It’s another week of seeing a big spike in cases including almost 400 more confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Thursday. New Mexico is below the target of a 5% test positivity rate but the news came with a warning from the state’s top doctor.

“That’s an alarm valve that should be bringing very loudly for all of you because once we get over five percent, that’s an indication that we really don’t know how we’re doing, that there are lots of cases out there, that we are probably not capturing,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

For the second straight week, New Mexico is seeing an increase in hospitalizations with a 38% jump since Oct. 1. The state’s 7-day average of daily cases increased again to 233, that’s well above the goal of 168. Now that many school districts are returning to the classrooms, we’re also seeing more cases in schools with up to 157 cases in students and staff.

The governor says it’s clear people are traveling more than they should be and she’s urging New Mexicans to avoid making more than three trips a day and to continue COVID-safe practices at work. The governor adds New Mexico is at extreme risk of an “uncontrollable spread” putting a strain on our healthcare workers and hospitals. “We would be at risk of having to roll back from the introductions of risks like business capacity and schools-related issues,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

She says families should also start changing Halloween plans. The CDC says traditional trick-or-treating, costume parties and haunted houses are too high-risk for spreading the virus and that people should look for safer options to celebrate.