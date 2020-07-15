State officials from Tourism, Environment, and Workforce Solutions to discuss re-opening efforts Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cabinet secretaries Jen Paul Schroer, James Kenney, and Bill McCamley will discuss the state’s efforts to reopen safely in a news conference on at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Officials are expected to discuss workforce safety, enforcement, and will unveil a new safety campaign.

A recording of the press conference will be available on the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions YouTube channel.

The emergency public health order mandates compliance with COVID-Safe Practices for Restaurants, which have been updated with an adjustment related to contact tracing.

