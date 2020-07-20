State offering unemployment to Pizza Inn workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is offering unemployment to workers from a restaurant in defiance of the governor’s health order. The Pizza Inn continues to serve dine-in customers, despite losing its foodservice permits at locations in Hobbs and Carlsbad last week.

The owner has claimed he must stay open so his employees can provide for their families. Now, the Department of Workforce Solutions is offering unemployment to all of their workers if they leave their jobs over the next two weeks, over concerns about workplace safety.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss