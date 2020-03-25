State of New Mexico to begin using emergency alert system

Breaking News
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the current public health crisis, the state of New Mexico will be using an emergency system to provide residents with information.

The first alert will be sent out on Wednesday, March 25 around 12:30 p.m. The system will be similar to the Amber Alert system that alerts the public to missing children.

The alerts will be sent via text messages, radio, and television. The alerts will include public health information from the New Mexico Department of Health, Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the governor’s office.

