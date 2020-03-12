State of emergency declared on Navajo Nation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The country’s largest Native American tribe has also declared a public health emergency over the outbreak.
Navajo Nation officials say there have not yet been any confirmed cases of coronavirus on the reservation. President Jonathan Nez says this is a proactive measure to ensure that they’re prepared.
He also imposed traveled restrictions for all members of the government’s executive branch.
