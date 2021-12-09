State now including those reinfected with COVID in daily case count

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is now counting someone who has caught COVID a second time in the daily case count. That is something new.

The previous policy was once you tested positive from COVID any other positive test would not count. New Mexico is following the CDC guidelines that suggest natural immunity lasts for 90 days.

If someone tests positive again after 90 days, the state will count that as a new case. Health officials say there have been 4,128 cases that fall in this category.

The state epidemiologist says early signs of Omnicron show that natural immunity doesn’t work in this case. “What they are seeing are people with evidence of prior infection are being re-infected with this new variant of concern, that was one of the pieces of information that came out of South Africa and raised some alarm bells,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross said.

Since the beginning of September, there has been more than 2,000 probably cases of re-infection.