State now hiring for team to crack down on health order compliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is putting together a team to crack down on businesses not following the public health order. The New Mexico Environment Department and Workforce Solutions are looking to hire at least 30 new OSHA employees.

They will investigate businesses reported for not following the public health order, be part of rapid response teams when employees test positive, and help promote COVID-19 testing. More information including a job description is available on the State Personnel Office’s website.