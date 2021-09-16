State monitoring COVID-19 cases increasing at long-term care facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is seeing an increase in the number of cases in long-term care facilities. Right now, there is at least one positive COVID-19 case reported in about 70 nursing homes across the state. The highest number of cases are in staff who are symptomatic and there are fewer residents who are testing positive.

“I think we’re going to revisit that. Matt, our medical advisory team is looking at it as well.. trying to figure out what can we do during times of significant spread to better protect both staff and residents,” said Secretary of the Human Services Department for the state Dr. David Scrase in a COVID webinar update on Wednesday.

Right now, those who are unvaccinated can still visit loved ones who are vaccinated in designated areas. However, if a resident is unvaccinated, visits can only happen behind a closed window or virtually.