State modifies Red-Green framework, now includes new Turquoise Level

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico has modified its Red-Yellow-Green framework to allow for more day-to-day and commercial activities to reflect the improving COVID-19 outlook across the state. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the framework includes a new least restrictive level where all categories of business can operate indoors with minimal occupancy limitations depending on the risk level of the activity.

A county reaches this least restrictive level, known as the Turquoise Level when it meets key health criteria for two consecutive two-week periods and graduates out of the Red, Yellow, Green framework provided the virus remains suppressed. The framework assigns a risk level and a corresponding color to counties in New Mexico based on health metrics over a two-week timeframe.

The governor’s office explains that the metrics, a test positivity rate below 5% and a new per-capita case rate of fewer than eight per 100,000, measure the incidence and spread of COVID-19 in any given community. A county that meets one of the criteria can operate at the Yellow Level, a county that meets both criteria may operate at the Green Level, and counties that cannot meet either of the criteria must operate at the Red Level.

As of February 10, 14 counties are operating at the Red Level, 15 counties are operating at the Yellow Level, and four counties are operating at the Green Level. The Department of Health will provide an update on the counties on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 24.

This update will include the newest designation, the Turquoise Level which will signify low risk. A county may operate at this level after having met both key health metrics for four weeks. Once in the Turquoise Level counties will be allowed additional provisions including expanded indoor dining, the operation of entertainment venues such as theaters, bars and clubs, and more.