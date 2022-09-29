NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau wants to change the rules for businesses when it comes to reporting COVID positive cases. Under the current rules, businesses have to report cases within four hours of discovery.

They’re now asking the Environment Department to require them to only report COVID hospitalizations and fatalities in work-related cases. The Safety Bureau says effective Thursday, they will not be citing businesses violating the four-hour rules as they wait for a rule revision.