State leaders request FEMA waive financial obligation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s leaders are urging the federal government to waive the state’s financial obligation during the pandemic.
Typically, FEMA pays 75% of emergency funds while the state covers the rest, but can waive the state’s financial obligation if necessary. In a letter to the feds, Governor Lujan-Grisham claimed that the state had spent approximately $90 million in response and relief efforts to COVID-19, especially to tribal governments.
On Saturday, all of the state’s U.S. Senators and Representatives wrote a letter backing the governor’s request and urging FEMA to waive the cost-share requirements. They say federal aid is desperately needed as the pandemic puts severe pressure on the state’s budget and resources.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites