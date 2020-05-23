State leaders request FEMA waive financial obligation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s leaders are urging the federal government to waive the state’s financial obligation during the pandemic.

Typically, FEMA pays 75% of emergency funds while the state covers the rest, but can waive the state’s financial obligation if necessary. In a letter to the feds, Governor Lujan-Grisham claimed that the state had spent approximately $90 million in response and relief efforts to COVID-19, especially to tribal governments.

On Saturday, all of the state’s U.S. Senators and Representatives wrote a letter backing the governor’s request and urging FEMA to waive the cost-share requirements. They say federal aid is desperately needed as the pandemic puts severe pressure on the state’s budget and resources.

