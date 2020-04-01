State launches website that pairs shoppers with local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department has launched a website that pairs individuals with state products and services in an effort to help businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Buy for Tomorrow Today website helps people support local businesses during statewide closures resulting from the stay-at-home order. The website offers access to individual websites where customers can make purchases for products now, by delivery or take-out, or for services when the business opens.

“We know New Mexicans have loyalty to local businesses and those businesses need our support now more than ever. We hope this website becomes one of many tools that can help businesses through the crisis,” said Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes in a press release.

The site also includes a registration link where additional businesses can sign up to participate. Several participating businesses include TJ’s Diner in Farmington, Gila Bike and Hike, Bluebird Running Co. and Iconik Coffee.

