State launches portal with additional COVID-19 data

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico has launched an online portal that includes additional COVID-19 data specific to positive cases and testing in the state.

The data dashboard includes breakdowns of positive cases by county including age, gender, and ethnicity. The portal also features reports of testing by county.

The New Mexico Department of Health has directed extensive testing in Native American communities where clusters of illness have been identified that in part explains the disproportionate share of the Native American population in New Mexico’s total positive tests. The state reports it will update the data at least twice weekly on the Health Department’s COVID-19 site.

The new data page can be viewed online here.

