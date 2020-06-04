State launches online health screening tool

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s now easier to find out what health insurance plan you qualify for. The state has launched a new health insurance screening tool. By answering a few questions you can find out if you qualify for private or low coast or no-cost coverage. Then it provides links where you can apply. The state says during the pandemic no family should find themselves without health coverage and they want to make it easy for people to sign up.

“Every New Mexican should have the security of health coverage to ensure they can get the medical care they need if they contract COVID-19,” said Abuko D. Estrada in a press release, Health Insurance Coverage Innovation Officer for the New Mexico Human Services Department, Medical Assistance Division. “If you are uninsured, apply for coverage. Medicaid and our partners will help you find the option that best meets your family’s needs during these unprecedented and challenging times.”

The state says the New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance partnered with the New Mexico Human Services Department, beWellnm, and the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool to make the tool. They also say the Medicaid program provides health insurance to more than 840,000 New Mexicans, or 42% of the state’s population.

The state says New Mexicans who qualify for Medicaid coverage may sign up any time of the year and to apply for Medicaid coverage, New Mexicans should start by:

Visting yes.state.nm.us

Or call 1-855-637-6574

The state says New Mexico operates a state health insurance exchange, beWellnm. Individuals only have 60-days to sign up for health coverage on beWellnm after a job loss where the individual’s health insurance was through their previous employer. The exchange enables people and small businesses to purchase health insurance with financial assistance to lower monthly premiums based on household income.

“If you don’t qualify for Medicaid and you recently experienced a qualifying special enrollment circumstance, like job loss or income change due to COVID-19, call us at 1-833-862-3935 immediately. Time is of the essence. Once you experience a qualifying life change, there is a limited time to enroll in a plan through beWellnm.” said Jeffery Bustamante in the same press release, Chief Executive Officer of beWellnm. “There is also premium assistance available to those who qualify, so please don’t hesitate to contact us. We’re here for you and proud to be partnering with the state to help you and your family find health coverage during this time.”

The state says if you don’t qualify for Medicaid or coverage through beWellnm, everyone in New Mexico can get coverage through the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool. To request an application call 1-844-728-7896.

“It has never been more important that New Mexicans have health coverage,” said Debbie Armstrong in the same press release, Executive Director of the NM Medical Insurance Pool. “The Pool is there for anyone who falls through the cracks. If you don’t qualify for other forms of coverage, we can make sure you are covered.”