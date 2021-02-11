State launches COVID-19 reporting tool for employers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department has launched a webform for employers to report positive COVID-19 cases and to complete the rapid response process. NMED says the goal is to continue to ensure New Mexico workplaces are safe, help businesses safely stay open during the pandemic, and make it easier, more efficient, and accurate in reporting positive cases among employees.

“We are grateful to employers for all the work they do every day to protect their employees,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “This new portal will increase employee safety and prevent transmission of COVID as it speeds up our rapid responses and reduces the burden on employers – it’s a win-win.”

NMED says they work with employers to complete rapid responses following notification of positive cases by ensuring infected employees are isolated, close contacts are identified and quarantined, workplaces are disinfected and COVID-Safe Practices are in place to prevent virus transmission.

“I no longer have to carry a binder full of information while I wait to get a call from the rapid response team and am also saving a lot of time spent on phone calls and writing emails,” said Jessica Canales in the same news release, Director of Training and Human Resources at Blake’s Lotaburger. “We are committed to our employees’ safety, and we appreciate the Environment Department taking steps for us to do so more efficiently.”

NMED says if an employer does not take report COVID positive employees within four hours or take the required rapid response steps, NMED will take action, including imposing penalties and legal action. NMED says employers should continue to report positive cases through nmgov.force.com/rapidresponse/s/. They also say once positive cases are reported and if the rapid response is assigned to NMED, employers will receive an email with a link to the new webform.

“This new system makes it so much easier to report positive cases and work through the rapid response process,” said Francine Campos in a news release, Chief Human Resources Manager at Albuquerque-based National Roofing Company. “Keeping our New Mexico employees safe is now more convenient than ever.”

According to the same news release, the following are benefits of the new tool: