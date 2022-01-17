State launches at-home testing program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is launching a free at-home rapid testing program. The New Mexico Department of Health is getting more than one million at-home rapid antigen tests every two weeks. They will be first given to communities that need them most. The company, ihealth, is providing the tests.

So far, they have around 400,000 and they expect the rest to arrive in the coming week. Right now, the state says there is a nationwide shortage of at-home tests. The state’s program is separate from the Biden administration’s mail order home test program. You can begin ordering those on Wednesday.

According to a news release from NMDOH, in the next week, with the support of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Guard, home test kits will be distributed to emergency managers across 26 counties to the 79 zip codes with the highest social vulnerability index with tribal communities also set to get test kits.