State issues clarification on ‘big box’ stores in public health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials have announced plans to tightened up restrictions on “big-box” stores listed in the public health order. Starting Thursday, Nov. 19, big box stores and large retailers must make at least one-third of its revenue from essential products like grocery items, auto, and bike repair equipment, and parts. If they don’t, they must no longer allow customers inside.

Big-box stores and large retailers had all been allowed to operate under the latest order that went into effect Monday. Businesses that are not identified as “essential” in the public health order can allow curbside pickup.

In addition to the big-box clarification to the health order, Christmas tree lots can now have curbside pickup and animal grooming locations may not operate.

