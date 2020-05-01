State Insurance Office establishes Coronavirus call center

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Insurance Office announced Friday the launch of a COVID-19 call center for New Mexicans who have questions about health insurance coverage related to coronavirus.

The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance urges consumers to call the center to learn their rights about COVID-19 testing and treatment without costs. They also say the call center will help guide consumers to proper agencies regarding the state’s emergency public health orders, bulletins, orders and press releases from the Office of Superintendent of Insurance.

“People were calling other state agencies to get answers about health coverage, and those calls had to be directed to us,” said state Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal in a press release. “We thought it would be an advantage to the consumer community to have a number they can call with complaints or questions — whether about lost health insurance coverage or being illegally charged for COVID-19 testing or care. We had the capacity to help, so we’re doing that.”

The toll-free call center is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People should call 1-833-415-0566 if they have questions about:

Obtaining health insurance coverage

How to resolve grievances associated with premium payments, termination of coverage, claims, benefits denials or surprise billing related to COVID-19

How to appeal an insurance decision

