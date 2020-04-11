State identifies communal living facilities with known cases of COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has identified nine communal living facilities with known cases of COVID-19. On the list, La Vida Llena near Montgomery and Juan Tabo had six residents who died from the virus.

Also on the list, Central Desert Behavioral Health, which said in a statement only essential workers are allowed inside and everyone who enters is screened. They are also doing regular deep cleanings.

Three of the facilities are in San Juan County, an area hit especially hard by the virus. The Department of Health is responsible for notifying first responders about facilities with active cases. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says when they’re called to one, they fully suit up with PPE before going in.

