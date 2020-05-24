State health secretary urges southern New Mexico to stay home this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s top health officials is encouraging residents of southern New Mexico to stay at home fo rthe holiday weekend.

“We’re monitoring closely the spread of Covid all across the state, and we’re seeing an alarming increase in the number of cases in the southern part of the state, particularly along the Texas, New Mexico border,” said Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the Health and Human Services Department. Officials say due to the spike in cases, it’s even more important to be mindful of social distancing measures and to stop the spread as much as possible.

They’re encouraging New Mexicans not to gather during the holiday weekend and to stay home. Officials say if you must leave your house, to make sure you stay at least 6 feet away from others and of course, wear a mask.

