State health secretary to provide update on vaccination distribution

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins will host a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6 to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution effort. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

Many frontline hospital workers are taking their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Christus St. Vincent was the first hospital in New Mexico to receive the vaccine back on December 14.

The chief operating officer of Christus St. Vincent explains that they gave the second doses of 121 frontline workers at the hospital on Monday and another 900 will receive it by the end of the week.

