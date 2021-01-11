State health secretary to provide update on COVID vaccine distribution efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health, Dr. Tracie Collins will host a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 11 to provide an update on New Mexico’s vaccine distribution effort. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference live on this page.

The state announced on Friday that New Mexico has moved to Phase 1B of the COVID vaccine rollout and that the speed that the state moves through the phases will be dependent on vaccine supply which comes from the federal government. Phase 1B is expected to run until the spring with the vaccine being available to the following New Mexicans:

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

The list of essential workers includes grocery store employees, caregivers, people in public safety, and educators.

